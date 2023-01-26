The Daily Advertiser

Tumut open's EOI's for women's team

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:30pm
Tumut Eagles Football Club is hopeful a women's team will allow their junior girl players to stay with the club.

As women's football across the region continues to grow, Tumut Football Club is looking to field their first women's side.

