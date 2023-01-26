As women's football across the region continues to grow, Tumut Football Club is looking to field their first women's side.
Club president Ethan Kass said it's not fair for local women, and ageing out juniors, that they have to travel to Wagga if they want to play soccer.
"If we can provide the opportunity for the girls in town, it's something we would like to do," Kass said.
"Hopefully there's enough of them that want to join that we can make a team."
Women's soccer has grown significantly over the past five years and Kass said it's a growth area for the club.
"Compared to Wagga where they've got multiple teams in each age group, we've generally only got one team in each age group so the more the merrier, if we can bring a few more women in then that'd be good," he said.
The club has received several messages through their Facebook page enquiring about women's teams in recent years.
Following Football Wagga's announcement earlier this week that registrations will be discounted for all women's players, Kass said the club has had more enquiries.
"It seems there is some interest, but any young girls that have played with us, generally when they get to that older age they stop, or they have to go to Wagga," he said.
"We've always had a few that train with the men's team, so hopefully we might be able to see a little more."
Kass said creating the women's side will also help future proof the club by ensuring local players stay within the club system longer.
"It's always sad to lose them because we've put in the effort to train them up and get them to a good enough level, so it's always sad to see the young ones go," he said.
The club is yet to assign a coach for the team, waiting to better gauge what interest there is in the team.
Kass said women interested in having a run are welcome to attend men's preseason sessions and meet the club members.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
