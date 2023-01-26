The Daily Advertiser

Injury adds to Wagga City's numbers issue

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Sean Gaynor picked up a calf issue in Wagga City's loss to South Wagga in Wednesday night's Twenty20 final adding more uncertainly ahead of their rematch on Saturday.

Wagga City will be far from full strength as they look to reverse a loss to South Wagga in the Twenty20 final.

