Injury adds to Wagga City's numbers issue

Wagga City will be far from full strength as they look to reverse a loss to South Wagga in the Twenty20 final.
The two teams face off again in the one-day competition on Saturday.
However an injury to Sean Gaynor has only given Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson more headaches.
After taking 5-17 in the win over Kooringal Colts last week, Gaynor picked up a calf issue in the loss to the Blues on Wednesday night.
It's come at a bad time for the Cats.
"He's pretty disappointed, as am I, but I think we're going to have to go back to the drawing board and look at who has been doing well in second grade to pull up and do a job," Thompson said.
Gaynor's injury adds to their list of unavailabilities with Ben Turner, Cane Graetz and Tim Jenkins also set to miss the grand final rematch at McPherson Oval.
Thompson is looking to respond after the Cats struggled to contain the Blues batting line up on Wednesday.
"They came out and smacked the ball everywhere from ball one, they didn't really miss anything and hit the gaps all the time," he said.
"It wasn't like they hit fielders and they didn't really give us a chance when they were batting.
"Credit to them, they just came out all guns blazing and got it done."
Thompson was actually pretty pleased to restrict the Blues to 163 after the fast start but the run rate soon blew out to fall 29 runs short of the target.
Nic Cawley is one who will come back in while Luke Naumann, who played in the Twenty20, is also back after missing last week.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
