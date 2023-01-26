Andrew Dutton is hoping to help Kooringal Colts get back on track in his milestone match.
Dutton will play his 150th first grade game for the club as they look to respond to three straight losses.
After a perfect start before Christmas the side is looking to get back on track against Lake Albert at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
"It was all going too well but it's getting close to a must-win game for us," Dutton said.
"If we can win this one hopefully we can get a bit of momentum going into the back end.
"After a couple of losses straight after Chrissie we just need to get back into the winners' circle and learn to win again."
Dutton is looking forward to entering an elite club at the club.
"It's not too bad at all but it has taken a while," Dutton said.
"I was overseas for a couple of years which probably didn't help I suppose.
"It's something I hadn't really thought about until it was mentioned to me earlier in the year.
"I sort of forgot about it until earlier this week."
A Colts junior, Dutton has spent most of his playing days at the club.
However he now plays in a different capacity due to ongoing shoulder problems.
"I'm not bowling at all anymore, I can't as my shoulder won't let me," he said.
"At the moment I'm just a middle order batsmen. When I first started I was a bowler who didn't really bat at all but I've changed somehow or I would have had to stop playing."
Just shy of his 33rd birthday, Dutton admitted his troublesome shoulder could prevent him from adding too many more matches to his tally.
As such he's looking to make them all count.
"I had a reconstruction on it back in 2009 or '10 and it got better for a while but slowly it is getting worse and worse," he said. "I don't know how much longer I have got.
"I'm definitely enjoying it, we've got a good bunch of guys at the moment and a couple of young fellas are doing really well like Shaun Smith.
"He's starting to mature a bit and it's good to not have to do as much and sit back and watch them do their thing."
