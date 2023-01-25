The Daily Advertiser

Griffith's strong off-season has continued with the addition of Jack Hanna coming across from the Hills Football League in South Australia

Griffith has continued their strong off-season by welcoming Jack Hanna to the Swans from Gumeracha in South Australia. Picture from Griffith Swans

