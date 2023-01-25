Griffith has continued it's very strong off-season welcoming Jack Hanna to the Swans from the Hills Football League in South Australia.
Hanna has recently made the move to Griffith to take up a position at Elders after completing his Bachelor of Agriculture Science at the end of last year.
Arriving into Griffith for the first time at the end of last year, Hanna admitted that the discussion about playing with the Swans came about rather quickly.
"I was due to start on the Monday and I came up on the Friday to meet everyone," Hanna said.
"Brett McAllister the key accounts manager here, I walked into his office and he sort of looked me up and down and asked if I'm a footballer.
"I said yep and then 20 minutes later he was on the phone to the Swans coach and four days later Greg and Paul came into the office and I met them and that's how it came about.
"It worked out well because I was looking to play football up here anyway as I've played for the last 10 years back home at Gumeracha."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Joining in with Swans training post Christmas, Hanna said the whole side had made him feel very welcome and that he couldn't wait to get cracking.
"Last week I went out for the first time so I've done three or four sessions now," he said.
"I'm really enjoying it and the boys have made me feel very welcome.
"There's a lot of very classy footballers I've noticed in the team, so I'm very much looking forward to the season and I hope we go well."
The 20-year-old has spent the majority of the past two seasons playing first grade for the Magpies back home in South Australia with him also spending some time in Sturt's development program.
Although playing predominantly off half-back or in a back pocket, Hanna also admitted to having played through the midfield through juniors.
Although keen to move to the area, Hanna admitted to not knowing a great deal about the RFL before his move to Griffith.
"I didn't know how good it would be or how many teams they were to be honest," he said.
"I had to google where half of the these teams were, I couldn't even tell you where they would be without looking at a map.
"I didn't know much about it, but I did see there was a lad drafted out of Griffith to GWS, so obviously that told me that the league was quite strong.
"Everyone keeps reiterating that and training with the lads the last couple of weeks I've been able to sort of work out that it is actually very good.
"It's worked out well for me obviously because I was quite worried I would have to come up and play rugby and I've never played rugby in my life.
"So to have a strong Australian Rules comp is great and it should be a good season."
The Swans have been one of the most active clubs in the league on the recruitment front with Hanna's addition adding to the signatures of Daniel Peruzzi, Henry Delves, Rhys Pollack, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.