Everything is starting to come together nicely ahead of the first event of the Riverina Tri Series next Sunday.
The Rock Triathlon is set to open the four race series with organiser Gail Driscoll really pleased with how things are shaping up.
"It's going really well," Driscoll said.
"We were lucky enough to secure a community grant to promote the event, so we've been able to offer a promotional cap to the first 100 entries.
"We've got over 50 entries already which is really exciting as normally our entries come in later closer to the date.
"I would say that we've got at least half of our entries already, if not a third of them so it's coming along really well."
With five different races happening on the day, Driscoll was hopeful that entry numbers would continue to grow over the next week.
"We are hoping for around the 160 mark," she said.
"That's with all of our little ones as well, but most of the entries we've got at the moment are for the major sprint events which is really good."
Driscoll said the junior events are very well attended with parents usually sticking around to compete afterwards.
"There could be up to 50 of them running around and doing their little race with the bike and the run," she said.
"The parents get out there nice and early and the kids have their race and then usually they both may stay and race or maybe just one of them races.
"We have got a good cross section that turn up for the event."
Being held a few weeks earlier than last year's event, Driscoll was thankful for all of the support from the Tri Series in getting things organised on time.
"We certainly appreciate their support and they've come up with some ideas like having the marquee athletes to help promote the event," she said.
"We are so lucky with the weather this year as it's a perfect opportunity for people who may not have tried triathlon before to have a go and enjoy running around The Rock."
The Tri Series has this year introduced a couple of new concepts in their efforts to grow local participation including having Albury's Jesse Featonby and Wagga's Radka Kahlefeldt as marquee athletes for the four races.
In addition they have also introduced an increased cash bonus if any athlete can sweep all four events at The Rock, Ganmain, Holbrook and West Wyalong.
While unsure if the added initiatives had led to the increased early entries, Driscoll said it was fantastic to see them trying to promote triathlon participation in the Riverina.
"I don't know if it has or not," she said.
"We had the caps as well and I couldn't say which was more successful.
"But it is certainly something worth trying and I applaud them for trying different things to encourage people to participate.
"I think it's great they are thinking outside the square and they are doing a good job."
