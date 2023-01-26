Long time soccer and basketball referee Henri Moreels has received the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award as part of the Wagga City Council's Australia Day awards ceremony.
Moreels was so surprised with his nomination, he initially thought the email was spam.
Waiting with a handmade card from his grand daughter and his late father's lucky dollar, it was a big surprise when he heard his name called out on Wednesday evening.
Moreels has been involved in Wagga's soccer scene for more than 60 years and refereeing basketball for more than 30 years.
Turning 72 in April, he's got plenty left to give, and will be back on our court and field again in 2023.
"I joined up the referee soccer again this year and basketball it is a given that I'll come back every season even though now I've said for the last 10 years that I'm going to retire, but I just keep coming back," Moreels said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
He first became accredited to officiate soccer in the footsteps of his father, who umpired at the highest level.
"I always said, if I am half as good a referee as my father, I'll be a happy man," he said.
Moreels is passionate about bringing more people into refereeing, especially at junior levels, knowing they're a much needed lifeline in sport.
"I actually tell the people that every week without the referees, you don't get a game," he said.
"Today, there are more and more kids playing soccer, so you're going to need more and more referees."
With a family history in soccer, Moreels didn't become involved in basketball until he was an adult, taking up the sport when working in Albury.
A heckle from an opposition coach when watching his friends play inspired him to learn the game.
"I was watching a game, where Lauren Jackson's, mum and dad were playing, that's how long ago it was, and the opposition coach was giving my friends a hard time," he said.
"I stood up and got in his face and told him to sit down and shut up, he didn't like that idea and he said, 'what are you a referee or something?' and I thought, maybe I will be."
Some quick maths and Moreels estimated he's officiated more than 3000 games of soccer and an unimaginable 11,000 games of basketball across the region from community to representative level.
Moreels said it was a proud and humbling moment to be recognised as a referee in a role that is often un-thanked.
Moreels was one of six finalists for the award alongside Robyn Harrington, Craig Hesketh, Amanda McLachlan, Donna O'Grady, and Marcus Webster.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.