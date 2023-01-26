The Daily Advertiser

Moreels recognised for contributions to soccer, basketball

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:30pm
Henri Moreel with the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award shield after being presented with the award on Wednesday evening.

Long time soccer and basketball referee Henri Moreels has received the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award as part of the Wagga City Council's Australia Day awards ceremony.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

