When nine-year-old Wagga boy Ted O'Hare came up with a way to honour his late aunt Torie Finnane through a 13-kilometre trek, family members were quick to jump on board.
In 2022, Torie's son Ollie and his two cousins, Ted and Finn, chose to do a fundraiser for the Torie Finnane Foundation which would comprise of a 13-kilometre trek from Thredbo to Mt Kosciuszko and back.
On Saturday, the boys were joined by loved ones for the same fundraiser, but on a bigger scale, with dozens of supporters joining them.
Midwife Torie passed away in December, 2021, three days after the birth of her third child, due to a sudden case of bacterial meningitis.
In 2022 the Torie Finnane Foundation was created in Torie's honour, which would see fundraising events like a blacktie ball, but there was none that the children could really get involved in, until Ted launched his brilliant idea.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Torie's sister-in-law Genevieve O'Hare said this year they had a big show of support with 70 children and 55 adults register, with participants ages ranging from three to 79.
One family even came all the way from South Australia to take part.
"We've been blown away by the support, it has raised just under $42,000," Mrs O'Hare said.
"$30,000 of the funds will go towards midwife placements to Sydney which involves a regional midwife from Orange or Wagga or somewhere like that to go to Sydney to study or train at one of the big hospitals there.
"The foundation has also offered various scholarships."
Ted, who was also joined by sister Abbie O'Hare, 8, and brother, Hugh O'Hare, 4, said the walk was good, but really hard.
"We got to rest at the two-kilometre mark and at the top, after that I was with my two cousins Annie and Finn and they kept stopping," he said.
Ted said while last year they saw some fish, this year the only animal to make an appearance were crows, which may have something to do with the heat.
"It felt good to get to the end," Ted said.
"We did take water with us though."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.