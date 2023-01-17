The Daily Advertiser

Traffic disruptions as major intersection in central Wagga closed for repairs

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:35am
The intersection of Crampton and Trail Streets has been closed for repairs.

A key intersection in downtown Wagga has been forced to close, causing traffic disruptions.

