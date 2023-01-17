A key intersection in downtown Wagga has been forced to close, causing traffic disruptions.
Wagga Council announced yesterday the roundabout at Crampton and Trail Streets would close from 7am on Wednesday as it carries out "urgent stormwater manhole repair works".
A Council spokesperson said there will be no vehicle access through the roundabout from any direction while the work is being carried out.
"The repairs are expected to be completed on the same day, Wednesday, weather permitting," the spokesperson said.
Road users are advised to follow the direction of traffic controllers and allow extra travel time to get to their destination.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
