Since retiring from his job as a courier driver nearly 10 years ago, Ken May has dedicated almost all of his free time to supporting Wagga's massive veteran population.
Through his role as the vice-president of the Wagga RSL Sub-Branch, Mr May has both helped provide support to individual strugglers and also co-ordinated multiple commemorations and parades.
This tireless dedication has resulted in the former Air Force engine fitter being named as one of the nominees for Wagga's Citizen of the Year in the upcoming Australia Day awards.
In other news
Mr May said he couldn't quite believe what he was reading when he received an email about the nomination while on his way to Melbourne last week.
"Utter disbelief - I just had no thoughts at all about anything like this," Mr May said.
The Turvey Park resident has been put forward for the award in recognition of his work helping fellow veterans across the region adjust back into civilian life.
He said he never expected to receive any recognition for the work, as he simply got involved to ensure other veterans were being cared for and offered support.
"Having been in the Air Force, I wanted to work with RSL NSW because they're dedicated to looking after veterans like myself and others that need a whole lot more help than I do," he said.
"We look after veterans and that's our main priority. We help them with whatever they need, whether that's taking them to appointments, giving them a hand shopping or even monetary if necessary."
Looking back over his accomplishments with the RSL Sub-Branch over the past year, Mr May said there was no single achievement which stood out above the rest.
He said some of his proudest moments in the role have come from organising major commemorations for veterans, such as last year's Anzac Day parade.
"My big highlight is always doing the commemorations and seeing the people there," Mr May said.
"It's great to know we're remembering our veterans - not the ones we've got here now but the ones that we did have and who didn't get back from whichever war or conflict they were fighting in."
Another point of pride for him was organising the cleaning and refurbishment of all the plaques and monuments at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.