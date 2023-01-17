The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice president Ken May nominated for Citizen of the Year

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
January 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Wagga RSL Sub-Branch vice president Ken May has been named as one of the nominees for Wagga's Citizen of the Year in the upcoming Australia Day awards. Picture by Les Smith

Since retiring from his job as a courier driver nearly 10 years ago, Ken May has dedicated almost all of his free time to supporting Wagga's massive veteran population.

