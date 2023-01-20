The Daily Advertiser

Wagga home buyers get a reprieve as major housing estate approved for city's north

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Alatalo Bros estimator Andrew Douglas and Wagga manager Paul Eady inspect the newly approved DA on Thursday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A major housing development project that will provide a direct connection between two suburbs in Wagga's rapidly-expanding northern growth area has been given the green light.

