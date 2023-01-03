The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL club chief executive Andrew Bell says cashless world is inevitable, but rushed gaming cards could spell trouble for clubs

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 4 2023 - 6:26pm, first published January 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Wagga RSL Club chief executive Andrew Bell considers cashless gaming cards an inevitable change to the way pokies are played, but it must be done right. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga clubs say introducing cashless gaming cards could cost the local economy millions of dollars and dozens of jobs.

