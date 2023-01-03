The Daily Advertiser

Gobbagombalin records second highest house value growth in regional NSW since COVID-19 hit

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
January 3 2023 - 8:00pm
Fitzpatricks Real Estate director and sales consultant Paul Gooden says investors have played the biggest role in driving up house values in Gobbagombalin. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Riverina is continuing to lead the way in the post-pandemic housing boom, with one Wagga suburb and two nearby towns among the top risers in all of regional NSW.

