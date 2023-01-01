The Daily Advertiser

Barry McColl ready to help lead Riverina Paceway forward

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 1 2023 - 4:30pm
Barry McColl has stepped in as Riverina Paceway's new president replacing Maurice Finemore, who is now vice president. Picture by Courtney Rees

Barry McColl is hoping to continue to make improvements at Riverina Paceway.

