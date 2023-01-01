Barry McColl is hoping to continue to make improvements at Riverina Paceway.
McColl was recently voted in as president of the club.
He's looking forward to really getting into the role.
"The club needed a refresh of leadership and that's what we've delivered," McColl said. "The results are now we have the financial viability we needed to have."
McColl became the third president of the club in 2022 following the departure of Terry McMillan.
Maurice Finemore replaced McMillan before looking to take a step back, believing he didn't have the time to give to the role, and is now vice president under McColl.
McColl doesn't believe it is a sign of an issue for the club.
"Maurice is running five different businesses and doesn't have the time," McColl said.
"There's a great rapport between him and I as far as all things racing and it is an exciting time as we as a committee are bringing fresh new ideas.
"Basically 90 per cent of the committee has changed and while it probably slows up committee meetings a little bit when explanations are required, but to the future we are looking for an explosion of people coming to or at least being interested in harness racing."
McColl comes from an extensive background in education but also has a long history in harness racing, not only as an owner but as a former Harness Racing NSW (HRNSW) youth development officer.
McColl hopes to use his connections with HRNSW.
"We are very pleased with the relationship we have with Harness Racing NSW," he said.
"It hasn't always been what it is now but we've worked to make sure it is a positive team approach.
"Probably my working for them for two years when I left my school principal's position has been an advantage as I know all the people."
He also believes ensuring the club is run as a business is crucial to ensuring a number of recent turnarounds.
Especially on the financial front.
"We are a sporting facility but it had to be run as a business and it is now," McColl said. "Our loss in the previous financial year has been turned into a very significant profit and we are trading very profitably between July 1 and December 1.
"The figures indicate what we are doing is working."
He also wants to continue to foster the relationships with the other eight clubs in the region.
"We want to promote a team approach to harness racing in the Riverina," McColl said.
There are also plenty of additions planned for Riverina Paceway, led by a new children's play area.
The club is in the process of applying for a grant, but regardless of the success of that it will be implemented.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
