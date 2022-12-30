Albury have attracted plenty of interest from prospective players since the arrival of new captain-coach Justin Carney and have another new face as they look to start the new year with a bang.
The Thunder have welcomed Carlos Kemp into their squad from New Zealand.
The 20-year-old arrives at the club after playing with Ngti Porou East Coast, who went on to win the Lochore Cup this year.
There won rookie of the year, best back and most valuable player.
Thunder president Herb Stratton was more than happy to accommodate the playmaker after he indicated he was looking to chance his arm in Australia.
"He was recommended to use from a former player who said the young fella was a good footballer and very talented who wants to have a crack in Australia," Stratton said.
"The only thing he wanted was a job and not a lot of money so we though we'd give him a go.
"I think he will be a good fit."
Kemp has experience in both rugby league and rugby union and the five-eighth is set to add depth to Albury's playmaking ranks who are set for a big shift.
Neither Paul Karaitiana nor Jack Mallinson will return to the club in 2023 however Stratton hopes to deliver more new faces in the new year.
However since Carney, who has played in both the NRL and Super League, arrived there has been plenty of interest from those wanting to join him.
"I've probably knocked two or three blokes back who wanted to play with Justin Carney ... but we had to pull up as there's a points system and we've got locals," Stratton said.
As such there is plenty of positivity on the border as they look to climb back up the ladder.
"We're on the improve and we're on the way up," Stratton said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
