Wagga RSL faces big points call

A bright start to the season for Wagga RSL could be all for nothing.
After two Twenty20 wins from as many matches as well as two victories in the one-day competition to have them in third place at the Christmas break, the Bulldogs face the possibility of losing most their points.
The Wagga Cricket board will decide their fate after Lake Albert fired in a complaint over Sam Smith playing for the Bulldogs while not cleared by the club.
The issue mostly centres around the new PlayHQ system that was introduced across NSW competitions this season.
It doesn't give clubs the ability to apply for clearances.
Instead clubs were asked to notify each other as a form of courtesy and to ensure no fees were owed by players before transferring clubs.
Lake Albert allege this wasn't done.
Wagga RSL president Shaun Perry is certain Lake Albert were aware of the move before the season started.
"We're very disappointed in what they are doing," Perry said.
Lake Albert president Jacson Sommerville declined to comment to The Daily Advertiser with the issue still in front of the board.
A decision could risk Wagga RSL's place in the Twenty20 competition final on January 25.
Smith was only involved in one of their wins but with South Wagga and Kooringal Colts, who both won their first match of the competition still to play each other, the Bulldogs were already guaranteed of a place.
They risk losing all of their points in the one-day competition.
They are currently in third place, four points behind unbeaten Wagga City and Kooringal Colts, and four points ahead of Lake Albert.
Smith played in both of their wins so far but did not take in their only loss of the season to Wagga City.
