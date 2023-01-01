Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is pretty happy with how his side is shaping up ahead of the upcoming season despite being significantly quieter on the recruitment front than a number of their rivals.
The reigning premiers have so far announced just the one signing with Tommy Quinn returning to the Lions while they have lost George Alexander who has returned to Osborne and also Tom Anderson who is heading to the Ovens & Murray League with North Albury.
While admitting that the duo's loss would be significant, Martyn was pretty optimistic with how the Lions side was looking.
"Yeah it's not too bad," Martyn said.
"We have re-signed most of our list which is fantastic.
"We've got a few recruits in the works as well, nothing official yet but we are in conversations and we are pleased with how they're progressing.
"It's more about our list retention and apart from George and Tommy Anderson who is venturing off to the O&M we are pretty stable, so it's a real positive for us."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Martyn also revealed that the Lions were in negotiations with travelling pair Kirk Mahon and Michael Rothnie with him optimistic they will return to GGGM for the upcoming season.
"We've been in discussions with Kirky and Roth," he said.
"They were two really valuable pieces in our grand final team and Kirky is looking really promising and Roth is still a possibility.
"It'd be great to get those boys on board and they are essentially locals considering they are only one point.
"It'd be silly not to try and accommodate their needs and make sure they are a part of our team this year."
While the Lions have been relatively quiet in their recruiting a number of their rivals have been busy with Martyn looking forward to a tight contest in 2023.
"It's going to be a fantastic competition," he said.
"You see all the signings the other teams are getting and I just think it's great to see that there could be potentially seven sides I think could genuinely win the flag this year.
"Narrandera again have signed some great players too but they are probably in that development stage as is Leeton.
"But Griffith is the big one, they have signed a lot of key players and I think they will be the big climbers and they will be contending up the top."
The Lions have yet to hit the track so far this off-season with Martyn looking for harvest to wrap up before they get underway.
"We are looking at mid January," he said.
"All the boys are still on tractors and headers so we will wait until they all wrap up and then we will get the whips cracking and get a good solid block of training in."
Martyn was also pleased to have three trial games already locked in with the Lions set to go up against Wagga Tigers, North Albury and AFL Canberra side Eastlake.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.