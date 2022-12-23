The Daily Advertiser

Family makes generous donation to Can Assist in memory of Wagga dad Matty Rake

By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 12:00pm
Sister of Matty Rake Trina Rynehart with father Barry Rake, Wagga Can Assist president John Nixon, son Joey Rake, 10, Niece Lulu Rynehart, 12, daughter Ellie Rake, 12, and Niece Indi Rynehart, 14. Picture by Les Smith

In just three months, the family of cherished Wagga dad Matty Rake has raised more than $15,800 for Can Assist in his honour.

