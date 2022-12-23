In just three months, the family of cherished Wagga dad Matty Rake has raised more than $15,800 for Can Assist in his honour.
Matty was diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer in December 2020 and underwent an 18-month journey of intense chemotherapy, surgery and radiation before he passed away in June.
Aged just 39 at the time, Matty left behind two beautiful children, Ellie, 12, and Joey, 10, along with a loving family and many friends.
During Matty's treatment, he received great help from Can Assist, which is why his daughter Ellie, sister Trina Rynehart and father Barry Rake decided to start raising funds for the charity.
"We just decided after Matty passed away that we wanted to help somebody else out," Mr Rake said.
Funds were raised through word of mouth, while Mrs Rynehart used social media platform MyCause to garner further support.
Ellie also collected cash through a successful stall selling handmade goods at the Oura Markets.
"The community has been very generous and we are very thankful," Mr Rake said.
Can Assist is a not-for-profit charity that provides financial support to cancer patients who are unable to work and are also required to travel for treatment.
Mr Rake said cancer was a brutal disease that currently affected so many people of different ages.
Mrs Rynehart said Matty would be proud to see his loved ones giving back to Can Assist on his behalf.
"That's the whole point of it, to give back," she said.
"It would have meant a lot to Matty, and it's comforting for us as family members to be able to help someone else in the same position."
The family met with Wagga Can Assist president John Nixon on Thursday to hand over the funds.
Mr Nixon said the financial costs cancer patients face were significant, and donations like this enabled the service to provide much-needed support.
"The best thing is that the money stays local," he said.
Mr Nixon is no stranger to the financial toll faced by those battling the disease and their families - he took on the role of president after losing his own son, Bradley, to cancer.
Donations are still being accepted via the MyCause page: mycause.com.au/page/298846/in-loving-memory-of-matty-rake.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
