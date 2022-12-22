The Daily Advertiser

NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members deliver letters detailing staff shortages to Wagga MP Joe McGirr

December 23 2022 - 6:35am
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr meeting with NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members Roylene Stanley, Karen Hart and Natalie Ellis. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga nurse who moved from Queensland wrote that they were "shocked and appalled" at working conditions of the state's nurses.

