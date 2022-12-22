What's open and what's not in Wagga this Christmas break

With Christmas now just three days away, The Daily Advertiser has compiled a list of essential services to help you know what's open and what's not over the festive break.
While most pharmacies will be closing on Christmas Day and remaining closed until Tuesday, some will be open earlier.
Cincotta Discount Chemist Wagga will trade at normal hours this Christmas Eve, from 8.30am-9pm. After closing for Christmas Day, Cincotta will reopen on Boxing Day from 10am to 5pm.
Southcity Pharmacy will operate on Christmas Eve from 8am to 9pm before closing for Christmas. It will reopen on Tuesday from 9am.
Woolworths stores in Wagga, Gurwood Street and Kooringal will all be open for the normal hours of 7am to 10pm on Christmas Eve.
All three stores will then close for Christmas Day before reopening to trade from 7am to 9pm on Boxing Day.
Coles in Wagga and Glenfield Park will operate with normal trading hours on Christmas Eve with the stores open from 7am to 10pm and 6am to 12am respectively.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Both stores will close on Christmas Day, but will reopen at 8am and 8.30am respectively on Boxing Day.
Aldi in Wagga and Glenfield Park are both open until 7pm tomorrow, closed on December 25 and open from 9am to 8pm on Boxing Day.
Foodworks stores at Lake Albert and Turvey Park will operate as per normal on Christmas Eve, from 6am to 7pm and 6am to 9pm respectively. Both stores will shut on the 25th and 26th, before reopening on the 27th.
The IGA on Bourke Street in Tolland is closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
The Wagga Marketplace will be closed on Christmas Day, but open from 9am to 2pm on Boxing Day. Check individual stores for hours.
The Sturt Mall is open from 9am to 5pm on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and open 10am to 3pm on all public holidays, including December 27. Check individual stores for hours.
Busabout will be operating on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the Tuesday public holiday on a Sunday timetable.
Wagga Business Chamber business manager Sally Manning said there was still plenty to do, despite many business owners using the Christmas break to go on leave.
"While some retail shops may choose to stay closed on the other side of Christmas, I think the tourism side of the city comes to life," Ms Manning said.
"People are still out and about, walking the trails, looking at the recently completed Public Art Audio Trail.
"We also have a lot of cycling options including the Wiradjuri Trail and Pomingalarna.
"There are also a lot of tourism businesses out there such as Bidgee Strawberries and Cream, and vineyards who are operating to accommodate for the tourists who come to town visiting family and are looking for something to do."
Ms Manning said while the retail sector might be considered a ghost town, Wagga as whole certainly remains very much alive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.