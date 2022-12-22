A Lachlan Shire Council resident is the first person identified with Japanese Encephalitis this season, NSW Health has confirmed.
An elderly Lake Cargelligo man is the first recorded case of Japanese Encephalitis in the state, and is believed to have contracted the virus in early November, a NSW Health spokesperson said.
He is currently recovering from an unrelated illness at home.
NSW Health executive director Dr Jeremy McAnulty said the first detection of the mosquito borne virus is a timely reminder for residents and visitors in the area to protect themselves against mosquitoes.
"Mosquitoes in NSW can carry a range of viruses, including Murray Valley Encephalitis virus, Kunjin virus, Ross River virus, Barmah Forest virus, as well as JE virus," he said.
"Vaccine is only available for JE, so avoiding mosquito bites is the most important way of preventing these infections."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The latest mosquito surveillance tests conducted by the NSW Health detected Barmah Forest and Ross River virus in mosquitoes located in Griffith, Leeton, and Grong Grong.
The abundance of mosquitoes is also classed as high or very high in these areas.
In Forbes, as many as 10,000 mosquitoes are being captured in surveillance traps per night.
Dr McAnulty said residents should protect themselves by using mosquito repellent regularly, wearing loose, long-sleeved clothing and covered footwear.
He also said people should stay indoors at dawn and dusk and take measures to properly mosquito proof their homes.
"As the summer holidays approach and people look forward to spending time enjoying the outdoors it is vital everyone takes action to prevent mosquito bites," he said.
Anyone who lives in at-risk local government areas and regularly works outdoors or assists with flood cleanup is eligible for a Japanese Encephalitis vaccine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.