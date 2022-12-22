New Year's Eve celebrations will be bigger and better than ever with a major fireworks display to light up Lake Albert.
Colab Creative is finalising plans for the annual Light The Lake event, held at Lake Albert, and with a bigger budget to play with, residents can expect more.
Event manager Matt Luff said this year they are going 'a little bit bigger' with the celebrations.
"We have spent more money on fireworks. We have amusements this year, food and a little bit more entertainment," Mr Luff said.
"We have 12 food stalls, coffee and desserts, we have three different bands and a DJ as well."
The event this year will have roaming entertainment and a jumping castle, both new additions to the spectacular event.
"This year will be bigger than last year. There's plenty of room and lots to do for the family."
The lake itself will be closed, but with plenty of other activities residents won't need to worry.
"It's the biggest New Years fireworks display in the region and the biggest area you can go to and we do get a lot of people coming along."
The event received a grant from Wagga City Council which has helped it to expand.
Wagga City Council Director Community Janice Summerhayes said she would encourage residents to come early to the event to find their spots.
"There's plenty of entertainment on both sides of the lake, so if we spread out it will make it easier for everybody," she said.
"It's for all ages and there's something for everyone."
Wagga City Council will alert residents of parking notifications at the event via its website.
"Where people can walk here we do encourage that," Ms Summerhayes said.
"If people are arriving at different times that makes it a lot easier to manage as well."
The event will run on New Year's Eve at Lake Albert from 5pm.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
