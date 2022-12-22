Thousands travelled from far and wide to attend the last Riverina Producers Market of the year yesterday.
There was a little bit of Christmas chaos with as many as 3000 people braving the cooler, wet conditions to buy some last-minute presents and check off shopping lists.
The day was off to an early start with stalls opening at 10am rather than the usual 1pm and market organiser, and Wagga Free Range Pork stallholder, Steve Anderson said things were "really busy."
"It's been really good," Mr Anderson said.
He said yesterday's market was much busier than usual, with between two and three times the usual crowd.
"It's been very busy with with a lot more customers looking for something a little bit special for Christmas," he said.
"Being open earlier may have allowed a few more people to come."
Mr Anderson said the day had seen some sellouts, with several items in high demand.
"There were a large number of inquiries for locally-produced and locally-grown hams today," he said.
Mr Anderson said free-range eggs and cherries were also highly sought after items.
"There were also a couple of boutique and distillery stalls that also seemed busy with line-ups, which is good," he said.
Blue Bird Brand stallholder Allan Coupland opened up shop about 11am and said the demand was strong.
Mr Coupland travelled from Young to sell cherries and plums at the market.
As Christmas approaches, cherries are in high demand with crop-growers facing a myriad of problems.
"We've got some cherries, but it's taking a lot of work to pick them," Mr Coupland said.
"We have to pick them before the birds get them, before the rain damages them.
"A lot of damage was done early in the season in October and trees are dying everywhere with fruit on them."
Due to the unseasonable weather, he only began selling cherries at the market three weeks ago, a whole month later than usual.
With the product in high demand, Mr Coupland said cherries had always been considered a part of Christmas, although other foods like prawns had since become quite popular as well.
"Cherries are one of the first summer fruits to come in and people still like to have a bowl of them out on the table for Christmas," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
