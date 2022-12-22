Despite the myriad of flashy modern toys now available, it's a timeless classic which has been flying off the shelves during the madness of Wagga's Christmas shopping.
Local toy stores say the complex yet compelling Rubik's Cube - as well as it's countless variations - have been some of the top sellers for parents buying their children gifts over the past few weeks.
Casey's Toys manager Margueritte Goldstraw says the puzzle cube, first invented back in 1974, now has a whole range of mind-boggling variations which appear to be capturing the attention of children across Wagga.
She said the biggest seller at her store has undoubtedly been the Rubik's Phantom Cube, an innovative variation to the classic where children have to rub and warm up the cube for the colours to appear.
"Rubik's Cubes have obviously been around forever so I think it's just because it's a new version so a lot of people really want to try it out," Ms Goldstraw said.
"Once they see how it works and the changing colours and the fact you've got to keep it warm they are just fascinated by it."
Wombat Toyshop owner Sally Crooke said the biggest sellers at her store have been the Connetix magnetic tiles closely followed by the Rubik's Cubes.
She said the reason for the sudden popularity boost of the puzzle cube is a mystery, but could be down to them becoming a "fad at school" or just coming back into fashion due to the numerous variations.
Some of the other top sellers at Casey's Toys have been Marvel action figures, Barbie dolls, Squishmallows and Magic Mixies.
Ms Goldstraw said the traffic through the store has been "quite crazy" and has picked up significantly in the past three days.
She is expecting it to get even busier all the way up until Christmas Day.
"Customers have been great though - I haven't had any that have been cranky," Ms Goldstraw said.
Ms Crooke said the build up to Christmas has been quite unusual this year, with customers flooding in at seemingly random times.
"The last couple of days has been busy in the morning and then quiet in the afternoon, but then it has been the reverse the next day. I honestly don't know what to expect for the next couple of days," she said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
