Rubik's Cubes among the top sellers at Wagga toy stores this Christmas

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
December 22 2022 - 8:00pm
Wombats Toyshop owner Sally Crooke says Rubik's Cubes have been among the top sellers in the lead up to Christmas. Picture by Les Smith

Despite the myriad of flashy modern toys now available, it's a timeless classic which has been flying off the shelves during the madness of Wagga's Christmas shopping.

