The Daily Advertiser

Six-year-old boy dies in car crash near Moulamein, west of Deniliquin

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 23 2022 - 3:28pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tragedy has struck days out from Christmas with the death of a little boy in a car crash on the Riverina's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.