The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Riverina farmers embrace Christmas spirit with farm sculpture competition

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:47pm, first published December 18 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Giant hay sculptures of castles, ogres, angels and turkeys have popped up on properties across the Riverina as farmers well and truly embrace the spirit of Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.