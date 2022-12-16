Embroiders and engravers across Wagga are hard at work completing a huge wave of orders, as the city's gift givers embrace the growing trend of personalised presents this Christmas.
Tanya Wilkes, the owner of Wagga Screen Printing and Embroidery, has been working 12-hour days for almost six weeks to keep up with the endless stream of orders.
She has been with the business for nine years and said this Christmas is undoubtedly the busiest she has ever experienced.
"We've worked probably the last six weekends so we haven't had a day off - it's been crazy, absolutely off the charts," Ms Wilkes said.
Some of the presents being created at the Blake Street business have been personalised towels, t-shirts with pictures of pets and embroidered Christmas stockings.
Ms Wilkes said the number of orders is increasing each Christmas, which she believes is due to more people wanting to give presents which "come from the heart".
"When you give someone a personalised gift it shows you're putting thought into it - they really love that," she said.
Jacob Guthrie is the director of Cobrapparel, which makes custom clothing for local residents and businesses.
He said the rise in personalised gifts was down to people wanting their presents to stand out from the crowd.
"In today's age, where now there is so much opportunity and option to customise specifically for people, everyone is jumping on that trend a bit more," Mr Guthrie said.
"It certainly makes the gifts more personal than in the past where it was just sort of that run of the mill gift or toy that everybody can get from the big chains."
Quickprint employee Leah McDermott said she has noticed people making personalised Christmas cards or restoring old photographs this holiday season.
She said the "special touches" were a way for people to give a memorable gift without blowing the bank.
"A lot of people like to get back to thinking about something nice and personal for Christmas instead of spending a lot of money on expensive gifts," Ms McDermott said.
