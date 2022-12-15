Designs are being put together for a new footbridge and pathway near the Equex Centre, after safety concerns were flagged by a pedestrian almost two years ago.
Bettina Goolagong was walking along Kooringal Road after dropping her daughter off at netball practice when she realised the only way to get over Marshalls Creek was to walk directly on the busy road.
She has since seen multiple other people, including many children, forced to do the same "fairly dangerous" crossing when walking from the Equex Centre to the nearby takeaway stores on Hammond Avenue.
"It's mostly when there's kids playing footy and netball and they'd rather go to Maccas instead of the canteens at the centre, so you see them running across the bridge to get a feed," Mrs Goolagong said.
"When it rains the whole area is sludgy as well, so you have to walk right on the shoulder of the road."
Mrs Goolagong raised the issue with Wagga councillor Dan Hayes, who brought it up at a council meeting in March 2021.
The council has now resolved to design a pedestrian walkway between the retail stores and the Equex Centre, which will include a footbridge over Marshalls Creek.
Cr Hayes said it was clear the current situation was dangerous for pedestrians and hopefully funding for construction could be found as soon as possible.
"This is something we're hoping can progress so let's find some funding to do it because it is just needed," Cr Hayes said.
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said concept designs for the pathway and footbridge would be put together over the coming months.
He was hopeful the design work could be complete and approved by mid-2023, with construction then beginning before the end of the year.
"It's a very busy time construction-wise ... and until we actually do the design and understand what we're building and get costings for it, it's difficult to give an end date," Mr Thompson said.
"But it's all green lights so far as for actually doing the project which is definitely great news."
Mr Thompson said most of the retail offerings on Hammond Avenue have popped up since the Equex Centre was constructed, which meant it was likely planners did not predict the increase in foot traffic along Kooringal Road.
He said the demand for the improved pedestrian pathways was proof of the positive growth being experienced around the Equex facility.
"If you held back on building facilities until you forecast and could pay for every single embellishment that might be a good idea, you wouldn't build any facilities," Mr Thompson said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
