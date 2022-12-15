The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Base Hospital staff car park opens 150 spaces, 350 more to be delivered early next year

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Duty MLC Wes Fang, clinical nurse educator Serena McDonough and WWBH corporate and business services manager Michael Morris in the hospital's newly opened staff carpark. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga nurse says she no longer has to leave for work half an hour earlier anymore now that the new staff car park has opened on Docker Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.