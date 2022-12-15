A Wagga nurse says she no longer has to leave for work half an hour earlier anymore now that the new staff car park has opened on Docker Street.
A free staff car park with 153 spaces opened at the Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, December 14.
For clinical nurse educator and RN Serena McDonough, the new car park means she no longer has to park 2km away from work.
"I would normally park down the end of Brookong Avenue, so it would take me 10 minutes to walk in and I work in theatres so I have to go in and change in scrubs," she said.
"My children got to sleep in this morning a little bit longer, because I didn't have to try and leave earlier, so this is great."
The staff car park is the second phase in the $30 million multi-storey car park project at the hospital which is set to be completed early next year.
Wagga Nationals MLC Wes Fang said patients and family members would benefit from 350 additional parking spaces once construction is finished.
"This is a fantastic facility and you can see the number of services that we provide now at the hospital," he said.
"By opening the multi-storey car park, we're going to allow more people to be able to park easily and access the facilities and health care that's provided."
Ms Donough said the extra parking would make it easier on loved ones visiting patients at the hospital.
"[I've had] a child here that's been in and had surgery, I was worried about having to find parking and then having to go back out and leave them to go move my car," she said.
"The patient's families won't have to worry about restricted timing on their parking, so they can stay with their loved ones for longer."
Original projections for the multi-storey car park released in 2018 slated there would be enough room for 800 spaces, but when plans were finally approved last year the figure dropped to 350.
The project will deliver a total of 584 car park spaces once the final phase is completed.
