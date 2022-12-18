It was impossible to escape the holiday cheer at the Victory Memorial Gardens over the weekend, as hundreds of festive Wagga residents enjoyed a joyous and musical night.
Riverina Conservatorium of Music director Hamish Tait said the Christmas with the Con event was an outstanding success, with more than 1000 people packing their way into the park for the carols.
"It was just the culmination of a huge amount of work over a long period of time and the team is really happy," Mr Tait said.
"It was an absolutely beautiful day, the mood was really festive and it was just a lovely feeling to see everyone there having a good time."
The event featured a wide variety of performances and songs, showcasing some of the conservatorium's most talented musicians.
"It wasn't all famous carols it was lots of music from different genres. Ending with Tchaikovsky's the Nutcracker Suite and the fireworks at the end gave it a really lovely air of festivity," Mr Tait said.
