A Mount Austin home has been destroyed by fire barely a week before Christmas.
Firefighters from Turvey Park fire station raced to the scene of a fire on Meads Place about 1.35pm on Saturday afternoon to find the house well alight.
Police and ambulance also attended and fortunately the sole occupant of the house escaped unharmed from the scene.
Turvey Park F&R station officer Jeff Edwards said the fire was caused by an e-bike that self-combusted in a process known as "thermal runaway."
It's understood the bike, located inside at the time of the blaze, ignited, destroying about 80 per cent of the kitchen and hallway, before starting to spread to the main entry of the house.
While the blaze was soon contained, the house has been rendered unliveable with the occupant forced to find emergency accommodation as a result.
Officer Edwards said the incident is a reminder to people not to charge e-bikes in the house or garage.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
