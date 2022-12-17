The Daily Advertiser

Unexpected object ignites, destroying Mount Austin house just days out from Christmas

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 18 2022 - 2:59pm, first published December 17 2022 - 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A public house on Meads Place, Mount Austin has gone up in flames.

A Mount Austin home has been destroyed by fire barely a week before Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.