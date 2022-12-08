An elderly man has been treated by paramedics and taken to hospital after veering off the road and crashing into an East Wagga business.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Hammond Avenue and Nesbitt Street just before midday on Thursday after a silver sedan smashed into fencing outside BOC Gas & Gear.
Paramedics treated the man, aged in his 70s, for minor injuries before transporting him to Wagga Base Hospital.
In other news
The front of his vehicle has suffered damage, while the business' fencing appears to have withstood the impact.
NSW Fire and Rescue superintendent Stewart Alexander said the man was not trapped but was still inside his vehicle when crews arrived about 10 minutes after the crash.
No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the incident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.