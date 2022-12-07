The Daily Advertiser

Police release CCTV footage from night crooks stole guns, jewellery from Moorong home

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:32pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Police are calling for public assistance to help uncover the crooks who broke into a Wagga home before stealing a vehicle, three guns and about $60,000 of jewellery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.