NSW Police are calling for public assistance to help uncover the crooks who broke into a Wagga home before stealing a vehicle, three guns and about $60,000 of jewellery.
The aggravated break and enter occurred at a granny flat on a rural property in Scott Street, Moorong between 5pm on October 3 and 7am on October 4.
Police launched an investigation into the incident and recovered the stolen Toyota Camry on Pearson Street and a .22 calibre bolt action rifle on Travers Street.
As investigations continue, police have released CCTV footage which shows two people walking along the Sturt Highway and turning on to McKnickle Road on the night of the incident.
One person can be seen running towards the location where the stolen vehicle was recovered, before a person is dropped off in a vehicle and runs across a cul-de-sac on Saxon Street.
It is believed the two people captured in the CCTV footage may be able to assist with the investigation.
Police have also released a photo of the stolen vehicle and are appealing for anyone who saw it being driven at the time of the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the time of the break in, are urged to contact Wagga Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.