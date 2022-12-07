The Daily Advertiser

Angus Schloeffel and Zoe Baldwin are two of the 75 per cent of renters without contents insurance, now thy're paying the price

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Schloeffel and his partner Zoe Baldwin standing in the burnt rubble of their old unit. They now face a struggle to find a new dwelling. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina renters are being warned they could be placing themselves in a dangerous position as potentially thousands go without insurance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.