Riverina renters are being warned they could be placing themselves in a dangerous position as potentially thousands go without insurance.
More than 16,000 people are renting in the region and it's estimated that up to 75 per cent do not have contents insurance.
Angus Schloeffel and his partner Zoe Baldwin fall into that category and now face disaster after their Tolland rental was destroyed by fire on Monday evening.
Adding to the heartbreak of losing their home with less than three weeks until Christmas, they had home contents insurance papers ready to sign.
"I changed banks last week and they talked about getting contents insurance and they gave me paperwork to take home to sign, which I just never got round to," Mr Schloeffel said.
"I wish I did."
Professionals Real Estate managing director Paul Irvine said many renters were "naive" and wrongly assumed their landlords insure their belongings.
"We have a lot of tenants who assume that the landlord has insured the property for them and their contents, so there's a bit of a grey area there where they may not be educated," Mr Irvine said.
For that reason, he always advises renters to protect themselves.
"We strongly recommend in this day and age to protect yourself. Not more so from your house burning down, but from break and enter, or they could leave their washing machine overflowing, that all falls under the tenants insurance," he said.
"We do make a point in all our lease sign ups and strongly recommend ... get yourself some contents insurance."
UTAS research fellow Chloe Lucas said as cost of living pressures mount, the cost of insurance can seem prohibitive to renters.
"They're vulnerable in a number of different ways, renters, and they are a cross section of different vulnerable groups," Ms Lucas said.
"People have to get insurance when they buy a house and get a mortgage, but it's not the same for renters.
"Very often it's not affordable for people and the last thing they need is extra cost."
Ms Lucas said research suggests 67-74 per cent of renters do not have contents insurance and she argues lower-income renters should get assistance to purchase insurance.
Mr Schloeffel, 21, was unsure if insurance was worth it, never imagining something like this would happen.
Their unit was ablaze within minutes, he said, and they've lost nearly all of their belongings, bar a few, now soggy, Christmas presents still in the wrapping paper.
"We've lost the bed, all our kid's clothes, all our clothes and all our shoes, the lounge," he said.
"I think the only thing we'll get out with is the fridge, but the top of it's burnt."
The couple lived in their rental for two years, but have been looking for a new place. Like many, they have found the search a struggle. Mr Schloeffel is worried they could face a long wait with vacancy rates at record lows.
"We've found it hard. We get accepted with the real estate, but then it's up to the owners and we don't get through, I don't see why," he said. "It's very worrying."
Ms Baldwin said the situation is "very overwhelming" and said they face a nervous wait to see if they'll get their bond back.
They then need to raise some money to replace their belongings.
As he picked through the ashes of his unit yesterday, Mr Schloeffel hoped his misfortune was a wake-up call for other renters.
"Definitely get insurance," he said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The couple have a GoFundMe as they try to rebuild after the fire.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
