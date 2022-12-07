Laurie Hull was aboard the SS Iberia in 1960 on the way back to Australia after five years of travelling when he spotted Leola French across the bow.
He plucked up the courage to wander over and say hello and ask if she wanted to go to the pictures.
Leola remembers getting on at San Francisco and hoping she'd make some friends aboard the six-week journey home. As the ship passed under the Golden Gate bridge, up walked Laurie.
"And we had a ship romance for about six weeks," Laurie remembers.
"My diary tells me I met a boy from Wagga named Laurie Hull, he's 31 and he's very nice," Leola said with a chuckle.
In other news
That chance encounter led to a wonderful life together and now the Hulls are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, December 8.
The pair, who live in Cartwrights Hill, put their longevity down to a mutual love of travel - they've been to 66 countries together - as well as having their own hobbies and many shared interests.
But also patience and understanding.
"To respect each other and to work together," Leola said. "We loved the same things, we always travelled."
"You do your best to make things work," Laurie said. "No sense in not getting on well, you have to live all day and go to bed at night with them."
"One thing I don't like is going to bed on my own,'' he said with a twinkle in his eye.
The highlights of their marriage has been producing four children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild is on the way.
"One thing, we both tell each other we love each other," Leola said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.