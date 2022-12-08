Two additional mosquito-borne viruses have been detected in the Riverina, prompting health authorities to remind residents to protect themselves.
Senior environmental health officer for Murrumbidgee Local Health District Tony Burns said they had detected Ross River and Barmah Forest virus in mosquito traps at Griffith.
"Ross River is often around this time of year, it's a very debilitating illness...all those sort of tradtional flu like symptoms," he said.
"Barmah Forest is a bit different, very similar symptoms transmitted by a different mosquito and we normally don't see it inland."
The latest surveillance report captured more than 10,000 mosquitoes in the Griffith area, but Mr Burns said the number is up to ten times higher than normal.
"We're getting in excess of 30,000, so there's a lot of mosquitoes around," he said.
"We just want to reinforce the fact that of using light, loose-fitting clothing when you're outside, if you can, prevent going outside at dawn and dusk, and use a repellent."
Wagga, Leeton, and Cootamundra are among the other Riverina locations with a high amount of mosquitoes, with as many as a thousand captured per day.
Ross River and Barmah Forest virus symptoms include muscle pain, rash, fever, headache, joint swelling and tiredness or weakness.
Mr Burns said the viruses could remain present in the Riverina until April next year.
"With the amount of water that's around, with the number of mosquitoes that are around, the weather is starting to heat up, we will see more mosquitoes and potentially more Ross River virus," he said.
"We're just reminding people to take the appropriate precautions."
Japanese encephalitis is also still present in the area, and a vaccine is available to those who live in one of 41 local government areas, and spend at least four hours per day outdoors, are living in temporary or flood damaged accommodation, or are part of flood cleanup efforts.
It's also available to those who work at piggeries or pork abattoirs, and those who work with mosquitoes directly.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
