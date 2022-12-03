The roar of motorcycles filled the air on Saturday as the Combined Riders Wagga held their annual toy run.
Well over 200 riders took part in the 75-kilometre ride which was sponsored by 30-plus local businesses.
Toy Run coordinator Pat Combs said this year's run was a huge success and the riders raised 16,789 worth of brand new toys, all bought locally.
That's over double last year's total, he said.
"We had three crook years because of COVID, but this year has just blown us out of the water," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Terrific donations, Junee jail $200, Transgrid, $2000, Crouch transport $1000 ... soon adds up."
This year's effort has been aided by the team bringing on a specialist fundraiser, Mr Combs said, but they couldn't raise anything without the help of the riders.
"It's the first time we've ever run out of entry tickets," he said.
"With the tickets we've issued at the start, plus the people who joined on the way, I reckon we're close to 250, 260 bikes."
Kiya Makeham and Bec McFeeters got into the Christmas spirit and rode along in festive get up.
"I've done it for two years now, It's just so much fun," said Ms Makeham.
"You get to donate a toy to the kids, it's a great cause. But it's so much fun being around all the bikes and the Harleys revving the guts out of the bikes."
The pair both ride Kawasaki Vulcan 650s.
"It gives a different viewpoint on bike riders as well, we don't just go around riding , we do charity events and raise money and help people out," said Ms Mc Feeters.
Mr Combs said their charity is vital for local kids come Christmas.
"We think this is important because there's a lot of kids out there who, if we didn't do this, they wouldn't get anything for Christmas," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.