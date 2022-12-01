Teenagers who sign up for the army don't necessarily comprehend they're essentially being trained to kill, a former warrant officer has realised.
Kylie Reynolds, who maintained in her submission to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide that were it not for injuries sustained in service she would still be in the job, signed up for life in the army in the 1990s and marched out of Kapooka in 1993.
However it was only after leaving the defence force 18 years later that Ms Reynolds, a computer technician - or geek - who rose through the ranks in the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, really began to comprehend what basic training was about.
If someone had said to kill, I would probably have done it.- Kylie Reynolds
"When I joined, I did not realise or appreciate as a 17-year-old girl that you are actually getting trained to kill people," Ms Reynolds submitted to the commission.
"When I was in the army, I do not think I ever really thought that the basis of being in the ADF was to ultimately defend and kill. I have thought about that more since I left."
While not realising it at the time, Ms Reynolds admitted that looking back, "if someone had said to kill, I would probably have done it."
Ms Reynolds, who served in Australia, deployed to East Timor and the Middle East and attended international military exercises in Germany during her career, was medically discharged in 2011.
More from the Royal Commission hearings in Wagga
A physically fit teenager who thrived on sports, the outdoors and team environments, she made the decision - one later described as "a no-brainer" - to join the forces after a school visit from recruitment when she was in Year 11.
"I did not know anyone that was currently serving in the ADF but when Defence Recruiting visited our school I thought it a great opportunity," Ms Reynolds said.
"I got through recruit training with no charges or issues and enjoyed myself and felt that I had found my calling.
"I enjoyed the lifestyle however looking back still had no idea about what the army was training me to do."
The former ADF member outlined to commission how her time in the army was destroyed by sexual assault, persecution and has left her in a wheelchair, but that she loved the work and general team environment.
In a 44-page submission, Ms Reynolds detailed her post-discharge struggles in adapting to civilian life and dealings with the Department of Veterans Affairs and proffered nine recommendations for the commission.
They ranged from integrating DVA systems and reviewing ADF suicide policy, to "bringing DVA advisors into the current world."
"It has taken me over 10 years to process what has happened to me, and I continue to do so daily," Ms Reynolds said.
"I want the next person to never go through what I have gone through."
