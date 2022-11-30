Wagga barber Len Skinner's family and friends have described him as a "larrikin" who "loved life", footy and fishing.
Leonard Arthur Skinner passed away at his home on Friday, November 18, after a battle with cancer, aged 69.
Born on April 24, 1953, in Sale, Victoria, Mr Skinner lived in Sydney before his family moved to Wagga, where he was one of the first classes to attend the newly opened Mount Austin High School campus.
A lover of footy, Mr Skinner played for Turvey Park as a junior, before joining the Wagga Magpies in the 1970s.
In 1971, he was a member of the Weissel Cup premiership team, along with Cronulla Sharks player Peter McNamara.
He continued to play senior footy with the Magpies for a number of years before becoming a sponsor, serving on the committee, and also a stint as club president in the 1990s.
Long time friend Michael Power said he was "instrumental" in the formation of the Southcity Bulls Club and the Southcity Old Boys.
Mr Power said he was a great event organiser for club fundraisers.
"It was always a great time, he organised a great event and he was always great fun to be around," he said.
Mr Skinner met his wife Wendy at high school when they were in high school.
"He threw a cracker at me at school, and that's how we actually met," she said.
After school, Mr Skinner trained as a barber with Bill Bruce, and in 1986, he opened Skins Barbershop in the Sturt Mall. It eventually moved to a shop on Baylis Street.
Mrs Skinner said he loved the "people and stories" at the shop.
"He met lots of people, and he was not very handy, but he could do a mean haircut," she said.
Alongside footy, Mr Skinner loved to go fishing, and went on many fishing trips with friends over the years.
Mr Power said there was always "some sort of misadventure" they had away on trips.
"It was always great fun and you think back now at the great times we had and it always brings a chuckle," he said.
Mrs Skinner said heard about "silly things" like sinking boats on the trips.
"He loved life but he was always getting into all sorts of bother with his mates," she said.
Mr Skinner leaves behind his wife; children Sonya and Justin; and grandchildren Paije, Bree, Holly, Freddie and Frankie.
Mr Skinner was farewelled on Friday, November 25 at the Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Lake Albert.
