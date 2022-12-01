What's on this weekend as Wagga bursts into December

Lovers of a sweet treat, rejoice - the Strawberries and Cream Christmas Festival is here. Bidgee Strawberries and Cream host their first festival of the summer from 4.30pm at the Billagha Street farm. There'll be live entertainment from muso Aaron Oldaker, local chefs with The Food Wagon and Sunrise Rotary, and plenty of entertainment for the kids ranging from a jumping castle and games to strawberry picking. Of course, strawberries are the star of the show and will feature fresh off the rows, in a refreshing gin, various desserts and a delectable sorbet. Entry is $15 for adults, $8 for children and free for those under 12 months. See bidgeestrawberriesandcream.com.au for more information.