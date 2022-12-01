What's on this weekend as Wagga bursts into December

Party season has officially arrived in Wagga so whatever you do this weekend, don't stay home. Here is but a taste of what the city has to offer.
Gigs
Lovers of a sweet treat, rejoice - the Strawberries and Cream Christmas Festival is here. Bidgee Strawberries and Cream host their first festival of the summer from 4.30pm at the Billagha Street farm. There'll be live entertainment from muso Aaron Oldaker, local chefs with The Food Wagon and Sunrise Rotary, and plenty of entertainment for the kids ranging from a jumping castle and games to strawberry picking. Of course, strawberries are the star of the show and will feature fresh off the rows, in a refreshing gin, various desserts and a delectable sorbet. Entry is $15 for adults, $8 for children and free for those under 12 months. See bidgeestrawberriesandcream.com.au for more information.
Charge up the brain cells for the Wagga Library trivia night. The coveted We Read the Book trophy is up for grabs and teams of between six and 10 are encouraged to book their free tickets ahead of the 5.30pm start. Places are limited.
Gigs
The annual Wagga Toy Run brings an insane energy to Wagga's streets as motorcycles take off from Jubilee Park at 9am, take a hot lap right around the city and roar into the Civic Centre precinct having collected gifts for needy children.
Zip out to Mangoplah for the local markets chock full of homemade and handcrafted goods. Stalls open at 9am and will have a variety of goods on offer until 2pm. Entry is gold coin and there'll be a sausage sizzle.
Cherry mania is on the menu in Young as the National Cherry Festival gets well and truly under way. The official opening in Anderson Park begins at 1.30pm, is followed by the coronation of the 2022 Cherry Queen and then the shenanigans just keep coming. There's cherry pie eating championships, music, demonstrations and more in the park, and the big street parade starts at 4pm.
Break out the boots and hit Coolamon Road for the Downside Bush Dance. The Tin Shed Rattlers are keen to see plenty of people there for the Christmas edition of the popular event, encouraging some fun attire to boost the mood even more as a few games and a lolly scramble are added to the usual line-up of great dances and music. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Gigs
Join a day at Lake Albert in honour of a remarkable young man taken too soon with the memorial Fishing for Kyan day at the Wagga Boat Club. The 15-year-old loved a fish and his family and community encourage everyone to join in a special day at the lake to raise money for the Brain Foundation and a special restoration project Kyan was in the middle of before his passing. They'd love to see hundreds of people out having a great day together, and there'll be prizes, raffles and a sausage sizzle. Registrations open at the Boatie for a small fee at 8.30am.
Bidgee Blues and Roots Club settles into its new home at Tilly's with the Christmas party to remember. The SunBears will pack two energy-filled sets into the party, which takes place of what would usually be the December open mic. It kicks off at 2pm and tickets are $20 or $15 for club members.
Get those covered-in shoes on and head to the Botanic Gardens for a whizz around the Willans Hill miniature railway. Tickets are $4 and can be purchased from the ticket window. The first run is at 10am and the trains will be steaming along until 2.30pm.
The cherry shenanigans in Young continue with a big breakfast, poetry, working dog demonstrations, wood chopping championships and the coveted Cherry Pip Spit.
Check out whipcracking champion Nathan 'Whippy' Griggs at the Black Swan Hotel as the community continues to fundraise for the family of Ivy-Rose Twaddell McGill, who continues her battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Live music and fundraising at the family fun day starts at noon and Whippy starts cracking at 3pm. Call the pub on 6921 2279 for more information.
Warm up the vocal cords and get ready to hit a high note or two at the city's Christmas Spectacular. The celebration of Christmas and community will draw a great crowd to the Victory Memorial Gardens from 6pm. There'll be local dance showcases, carols, food vans, entertainment and of course a very special visit from the man in red himself.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
