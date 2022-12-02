With Christmas now just weeks away, Wagga Toy Run organisers are celebrating as donations reached a new record.
Toy Run coordinator Pat Combs said $15,000 has already been raised this year alone to support disadvantaged children in our community this Christmas.
But the effort is not yet over with about 200 riders expected to take part in Saturday's 75-kilometre ride.
All riders are welcome to turn up to the event which begins at 8.30am at Jubilee Park.
The ride itself kicks off at 9am sharp.
Riders are encouraged to bring a toy or donate to the cause.
Prior to the ride, the Scouts will put on a breakfast of bacon and egg rolls at Jubilee Park.
Riders will ride through Wagga before finishing behind the Civic Theatre about 12.15pm.
The Scouts will also be putting on a mid-ride morning tea at Apex Park for a gold coin donation.
The Toy Run has been bringing good cheer to Wagga children for more than 30 years by donating toys to the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul.
