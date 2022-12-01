The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 2

Updated December 2 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: A simple juice purchased at the hospital came at a price

JUICE HAD BIT OF A STING

A word of advice when shopping at the cafeteria at the Wagga Base Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.