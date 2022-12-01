Letters: A simple juice purchased at the hospital came at a price

A word of advice when shopping at the cafeteria at the Wagga Base Hospital.
Be prepared to get hit with high prices.
I was charged $5.50 for a 500ml bottle of Daily Juice Orange Juice. The same product at Coles supermarket is a low price of $2.30.
What a shame the retail outlet at the hospital is so expensive.
In an endeavour to make it appear that unreliable sources provide cheap electricity, the government subsidises them by means of taxes.
They could tax everyone so severely that even Gina Rinehart would qualify for an assisted pension package from Centrelink.
But even then the man-made climate will not change, nor will our power bills get any cheaper.
Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for The Salvos.
I've been a Salvation Army officer for over 30 years - meaning over 30 Christmases of collecting, community outreach and lunches, carols, hamper packing, donation pickups and drop offs.
It's easy to get swept up in the busyness - but in among it all, it's important to come back to what matters most, why we do what we do at The Salvos over the Christmas season.
One of our Christmas stories is from Fiona's family, who would have spent Christmas homeless if it were not for the help of The Salvos. What did The Salvos do that meant the most to her?
"They showed us unconditional love," she said, "and our lives changed forever."
'Leave no one in need this Christmas' is our message - not just physical need, but in terms of practical support, personal connection, kindness and love.
Christmas is very hard for those unable to make ends meet, for those suffering from the crippling financial impacts of the last few years. It's extremely hard for people that are without family or a support network, many of whom feel completely disconnected from society at a time when connection with loved ones increases for most.
What is meant to be a time of celebration, sadly isn't for lots of Aussies - and that's why The Salvos do what we do.
By ensuring people have access to food, hampers, vouchers and toys for their children, we hope to spread love, peace, joy and a sense of belonging. Not just so their Christmas is a joyous one, but so that they know their community is behind them, support is there - that they're loved.
Our goal is to make Christmas a safe and happy time for everyone - which is why we ask you to please give what you can to ensure no one is left in need of a warm meal, a gift, a safe place to sleep or a little bit of love this Christmas.
If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
