Letters: A thunderstorm by any other name

As we move from traditionally the stormiest month of the year to November, we are still getting regular storms.
These are being described as "explosive storms expected to lash the Riverina in coming days."
That is exactly what storms are.
They come with built-in lightning and sound effects, together with lashings of wind gusts and rain, occasionally garnished with hail.
We call them thunderstorms.
They are the common garden variety, indeed, is there any other?
Do we ever hear a Bureau of Meteorology forecast that says "Gentle storms are expected to caress the Southern Riverina on Tuesday preceded by a zephyr of 2 to 4 knots"?
On the last day of the 1972 parliamentary session three major bills were rushed through Parliament. One of these was the Defence Force Retirement and Death benefits Bill.
What a mess that turned out to be.
After 20 or more years of service a retiring member of the ADF could request an advance payment of future entitlements and receive reduced annual superannuation based on their life expectancy.
But governments have interpreted the Act to mean the reduced superannuation would remain in place until death.
This means those who applied for the advance repay the advance many times over.
Maybe it is not the fault of the elected officials but those dastardly bureaucrats who have no appreciation of military service and view the uniformed branch as cannon fodder.
It is now the last parliamentary session for 2022 and the government want the Industrial Relations Bill rushed through.
Just as in 1972, members and senators will be dreaming of their holidays and not wanting to miss the last plane out of Canberra.
The bill will be passed, and the Australian community will suffer for many years to come.
The Prime Minister should tell the Australian people why this bill has to be passed before Christmas without thorough and detailed debate by our elected leaders.
As an old ex-serviceman I don't want to see a repeat of the 1972 fiasco.
More political stuff. Labor thinks it is OK to censure Scott Morrison.
As a Coalition supporter, I don't believe that is enough. Punish him for tyranny.
The concentration of powers is the very definition of tyranny, according to those who wrote the US constitution - which Australia copied.
