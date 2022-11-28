Letters: Climate deniers continue to stick their heads in the sand

It is impossible to convince anyone to accept facts they have decided to stubbornly ignore, like Robert T. Walker (Letters, 26/11).
However, for the sake of anyone tempted to agree, I feel a response to his ridiculous claims must be made. Amongst his rambling about poetry and Nostradamus, Mr Walker stated: "There is no scientific experiment that can establish that human-induced climate change exists - such research is physically impossible; therefore, humans cannot reverse climate change either." His ignorance is astounding!
For those willing to actually look at the evidence and research, the following link nicely summarises it, with links to NASA's website for more information: https://scienceexchange.caltech.edu/topics/sustainability/evidence-climate-change
Of course, many other institutions and organisations worldwide, including the CSIRO in Australia, have info as well. It's really not hard to find. If you want to.
The possibility of global warming and future global climate change was actually brought up in 1896 by a scientist called Svante Arrhenius. Since then, scientists have been busy finding ways to monitor air and sea temperatures, area of polar icecaps, receding of glaciers and many other things that would physically demonstrate whether Arrhenius's theory was valid. You know, physically collected data, actual tests performed physically in laboratories.
The research and evidence has been scrutinised by scientific peers globally, and accepted by 97 per cent of them. I'm not sure what Mr Walker thinks qualifies him to reject this evidence, out if hand, but before you dismiss the experts and the evidence, can I suggest you at least look at it?
As for humans reversing climate change? For that, we would need to stop warming the globe. It will then take many decades to cool again. It may not return to what we've always known, but more mammals, like humans, will survive better. Denying global warming, and humanity's role in it, is a sure recipe for extinction. You can bury your head in the sand if you want to. Just don't expect anyone to take you seriously.
There us a great deal of comment in the media at present concerning developing countries, which are possibly adding little to causing human-induced climate change, seeking recompense from more affluent countries.
Recent advances in weather attribution science have enabled more accurate fingerprint analysis on extreme weather.
Surely a more sensible, and possibly far less expensive course, in the long term, for the more affluent countries to follow would be to heed the recommendations of scientists, bite the bullet.
They should cease - as quickly as possible - burning fossil fuels to create energy, which is the number one cause of human-induced climate change.
