Letters: Weighing up the different football codes

In the Daily Advertiser (18/11), writer Jenny Price asks in her article "Cracking the code of football", which football code she wished her grandchildren would play.
Firstly she eliminated rugby league because of the increasing number of players becoming involved in violent acts including those against women, drug, betting scandals, etc., etc.
Rugby league has one major advantage and that being, the chances of a player being convicted of any criminal offence is highly unlikely if and I repeat, if, they are even charged.
They will be supported and still be touted as role models, superstars etc.
So, Ms Price, being a rugby league player does have its advantages.
I note the continued onslaught of the Black Friday sales here in Australia, and I wonder why?
We don't have all shops shut on the Thursday for Thanksgiving, so why the sales?
OK, fair enough, obviously businesses need all the money they can get, despite the warnings from the Reserve Bank about inflation, but would Australian businesses be happy to put their name next to a sale titled Black Saturday?
How about Black Thursday? No?
Black before a day of the week almost always means a devastating bushfire, where a lot of people died.
So why are we having Australian businesses ignoring our Australian history of the Black Friday bushfires in order to promote an American sale?
Saturday's re-election of the Victorian government which enforced one of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns proves that Stockholm Syndrome is real.
Hostages eventually fall in love with their captors.
I wonder whether many people in Australia, whose lives have been completely changed as a result of being involved in one of the terrible climatic events of recent times, give much thought concerning what is causing these often heartrending results.
A great number of scientists may well have the answer as they appear to be convinced that it is the burning of fossil fuels to create energy and the resulting greenhouse gas emissions, that is the basic cause of most of the recent unstable climatic disasters.
The question remains - why won't our federal government take convincing steps to ban, or severely limit, the process of burning fossil fuel to create energy, that is causing so much misery for so many Australians?
