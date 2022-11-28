Blake Harper has continued to impress in Sydney scoring his first half century in first grade during Eastern Suburbs round six clash against Gordon.
Opening the batting, Harper put together a solid innings with him eventually being dismissed for 66 in a knock that included 12 boundaries.
The Dolphins would eventually be all out for 463, leaving Gordon a massive run chase when they resume next Saturday.
Harper's inclusion into the first grade comes after some serious form in second grade with him scoring an unbeaten 104 in just his fourth match as a Dolphin while he also finished with figures of 3-43 in the same match.
Meanwhile, Hayden Watling made his first grade debut for Fairfield-Liverpool against UNSW.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, UNSW finished the day at 5-325 with Watling finishing with figures of 1-39 off eight overs.
Watling had a busy weekend with him also lining up for Fairfield's U21 side in their clash against Campbelltown Camden on Sunday.
