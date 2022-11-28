The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 29 2022 - 5:12pm, first published November 28 2022 - 4:08pm
Blake Harper (right), has been in good form in recent weeks with him scoring a half century in first grade over the weekend. Picture from Easts Dolphins

Blake Harper has continued to impress in Sydney scoring his first half century in first grade during Eastern Suburbs round six clash against Gordon.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

