Martin plays in first two Kookaburra tests with India

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Kookaburras celebrate Eddie Ockenden's record-breaking 400th international game on Sunday. Picture by Hockey Australia

Wagga's Dylan Martin has been selected for Australia's 23-player squad to face India in a five game test series ahead of the 2023 hockey World Cup.

