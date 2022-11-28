Wagga's Dylan Martin has been selected for Australia's 23-player squad to face India in a five game test series ahead of the 2023 hockey World Cup.
Off the back of a Hockey One premiership, Martin is one of seven additions to the squad since the Kookaburra's seventh straight Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this year.
Australia won the first two tests 7-4, and 5-4 with Martin making an appearance in both matches.
Martin missed out on the Commonwealth Games side, and has said he is determined to be selected for the World Cup.
In Sunday's win, Kookaburras co-captain Eddie Ockenden became the first Australian to reach 400 international games.
Kookaburras will play India three more times in Adelaide, player performance in the series will help selectors finalise the team for next year's World Cup.
