South Wagga Warriors have continued in their winning form, securing their spot at the top of the Wagga Softball Association ladder.
In a tight game, Warriors beat their closest rivals, Turvey Park Red 6-5 at French Fields on Saturday, and remain the only team to have won a game so far.
Warriors coach Justin Kearney said they won the game in their last bat against the undermanned Turvey Park Red.
"They had a few out, and had a few older players come back. They had Janine Piercy play, I couldn't tell you the last time she played, but she made a comeback, that's how short they were," Kearnes said.
"They did a good job just to keep us at bay for so long."
Kearney said he wasn't nervous ahead of their final bat, and that he has faith in the strength of his side.
"When you've got a team like I've got there, they can win it in the first bat, they can win it in the last bat," he said.
Kealey Bettens was Kearnes pick for best, with Montana Kearnes also high on his list.
The state player has been juggling both her local and NSW team, with Kearnes hopeful she'll not have to miss any Wagga games.
"Straight after our games Montana leaves to drive straight to Sydney for state training," he said.
"We've only got a few more games to go and then she's got the tri-series, but I think that is after the season actually goes into recess."
With the wet weather starting to ease, Kearney said the fields are looking the best they have all season.
"The council's done a pretty good job, there's divots and stuff like that but they've been there for years so the players know where the good spots and bad spots are," he said.
The 2022/23 Wagga Softball Association season has been marred by poor weather and field closures. Consecutive games have not been played since rounds two and three.
The association has been working alongside clubs to find times to rebook missed games so that each team plays an equal number of times across the season.
Just one round before the season's half-way point and South Wagga have played the most games with three. Turvey Park Red has played twice, while Turvey Park Blue has made it onto the field just once.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
