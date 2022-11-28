The Daily Advertiser

Leeton United FC will host APIA Leichardt as part of a Riverina Festival of Football in January

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United's Fred Gardner competes against Wagga City Wanderers' Josh Nesbitt in a pre-season trial match earlier this year at Gissing Oval. Picture by Les Smith

TWO of the region's heavyweight clubs will come together for the Riverina Festival of Football in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.