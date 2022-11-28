Riverina captain Sam Gainsford had a shattering end to his Country Championships campaign after rupturing his achilles against Western in their final pool game.
Gainsford who suffered the injury whilst bowling yesterday was told of the bad news at Orange Hospital before travelling to Sydney where an ultrasound confirmed the worst.
"I didn't say much to anyone yesterday because I didn't know what had happened and I didn't want to go jumping the gun," Gainsford said.
"The doc at Orange Hospital said that I've torn my achilles, but to just wait until I got the ultrasound which I did this morning and I'm absolutely gutted as you can imagine."
The injury is a sour ending to what was a fantastic campaign for the Riverina side, with them taking two wins from their three matches.
"We had such a good bunch of blokes," Gainsford said.
"For a team that never played together we gelled very quickly and it was an amazing team atmosphere from the get go.
"You could tell by our performances, we beat ACT in a close game and then ended up beating Central Coast quite convincingly who were a bit of a gun side.
"Unfortunately we got touched up by Western Zone, but it was a good weekend for sure."
Colts teammate Hamish Starr had a terrific campaign for Riverina with Gainsford proud of how the young all-rounder handled himself on the big stage.
"It doesn't come as a surprise to me at all," he said.
"He has shown his talents to me personally a lot which is why I have so much belief in him as a player.
"He was bowling quick and he was in really good rhythm and it was just great to see him play with that confidence.
"Also having three of his close mates around him including his brother hopefully made him feel a lot more comfortable which it looked like it did and it was unreal to see him perform."
Starr wasn't the only Colt representing Kooringal in Orange, with Gainsford also impressed with the performances of Darcy Irvine and Zac Starr.
"Darcy when he got called on just did his job," he said.
"He's just a great team man, even if he didn't get a go he never bunged it on, he just took it in his stride and was just there for the boys and running drinks when he needed to.
"Then Zac came out and he's a very aggressive player in the way he goes about it, so it was great to see him play his natural game.
"He hit his first ball playing for Riverina for six which was great to see and fortunately I was at the other end to watch."
While sidelined for the remainder of the Colts season, Gainsford was still looking to be as heavily involved as possible.
"I'll get back around the group and help Keenan (Hanigan) where I can because I will no doubt be out for the season," he said.
"I was saying to Keenan and Katie (Davis) yesterday that I was so keen to play for the Colts.
"I had put in a fair bit of work in the pre-season getting to know the boys and working with Keenan and to not be able to play a game is pretty shattering for me.
"But I need to put in a pretty heavy stint of rehab now and hopefully be back ready for next year."
After a successful campaign away, Gainsford wanted to thank Riverina coach Trent Ball for all of his support.
"Massive thanks to Trent Ball," he said.
"He was unreal in his support towards me especially, but all of the boys.
"Especially when I got injured his support towards me was unreal and he was just great organising everything and I just want to thank him a lot."
