Riverina captain Sam Gainsford will miss the remainder of the Wagga Cricket season after rupturing his achilles in the final game of the Country Championships

Updated November 28 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 1:30pm
Sam Gainsford in action for Riverina during the Country Championships in Orange. Picture by Lachlan Harper

Riverina captain Sam Gainsford had a shattering end to his Country Championships campaign after rupturing his achilles against Western in their final pool game.

