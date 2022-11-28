Testimonies from veterans and serving defence members about recruitment, training and their impact on suicide will be heard in Wagga this week.
The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will examine hearings about training at schools including RAAF Base Wagga and 1st Recruit Training Battalion Kapooka.
In his opening address, Commissioner Nick Kaldas noted the significant milestone of the Wagga hearings being exactly one year since the first public hearings held in Brisbane.
"We commissioners have learnt a great deal in that time but we continue to be shocked and dismayed by the experiences of many serving and ex-serving members of the ADF," Commissioner Kaldas said.
The four days of hearings will focus on training issues including culture, ethics, unacceptable behaviour, physical training and injury prevention.
"We know that some of the risk factors that contribute to death by suicide in the military community may have origins during recruitment and training," Commissioner Kaldas said.
Recently released figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed at least 1600 Defence personnel, who have served since 1985, took their own lives between 1997 and 2020.
IN OTHER NEWS:
NSW RSL board member David McCann described the week's hearings as "extremely important".
He said the Wagga hearings were especially necessary with an increasing number of veterans leaving metropolitan areas to settle in the regions.
"It's important that the commissioners have the chance to hear the problems and the lived experiences of veterans living here," Cr McCann said.
The Commission has already received more than 2800 submissions from individuals and organisations.
Cr McCann said the hearings' focus on recruitment, training and the initial transition into military life was crucial to understanding the totality of the defence and veteran experience.
"Having experienced that transition myself many years ago now, it is a difficult one," he said.
"I think there's an understanding now that generational changes have taken effect and there is a need to improve the way things are being done."
Ahead of the hearings, the veteran and Coolamon mayor also said the RSL wanted to see greater coordination amongst ex-services organisations to help veterans receive crucial benefits.
"We encourage ... anyone that has a story to tell, come forward," Cr McCann said.
"They will be listened to."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.