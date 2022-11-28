The Daily Advertiser

Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide hearings begin in Wagga

Tim Piccione
Tim Piccione
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 12:10pm
NSW RSL board member and Coolamon mayor David McCann ahead of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide hearings in Wagga on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Testimonies from veterans and serving defence members about recruitment, training and their impact on suicide will be heard in Wagga this week.

